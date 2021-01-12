Nanotech Wins New Recurring Business for Secure Film

Nanotech’s Thurso, Quebec facility produces high-quality security films with crisp nano-scale resolution and high-fidelity images. Nanotech’s security films offer unique effects such as “colour shifting”, “on-off”, “on-invisible”, and “always on” brand protection images. All Nanotech security films are produced in the Company’s highly secure production facility and undergo sophisticated quality testing to ensure stringent customer quality requirements are met.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, announces a new sales win of high-resolution security film for a North American partner in the brand protection market.

“This latest win highlights our Thurso production facility’s ability to produce nano-scale films that provide unique brand protection,” said President and CEO Troy Bullock. “Our continuous investment in R&D is leading to new and innovative films that allow consumers to authenticate genuine products at the point of purchase.”

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.

LiveOptik is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca , the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com .

Nanotech Security Corp.: US Investor Relations: Canada Investor Relations: Kelley Ryshak Matthew Selinger Sean Peasgood info@nanosecurity.ca mselinger@firmirgroup.com sean@SophicCapital.com +1.604.678.5775 +1.415.572.8152 +1.647.699.9845

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies

of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.