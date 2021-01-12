 

ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Strategic Priorities for 2021

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today an outline of its strategic priorities and action plan for 2021.

The priorities for 2021 fall into four key areas:

  • Near term focus on rare neurodegenerative diseases, especially ALS
  • Use of proprietary platform to support portfolio expansion
  • PMN310 antibody lead program for Alzheimer’s disease
  • COVID-19, further progress on serological assays

Rare disease. ProMIS has made significant progress in the rare disease field in 2020 and we plan to focus most of our R & D efforts in the near term on further advancing our programs selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins (TDP-43, RACK1, SOD1, Ataxin2) implicated in the development of ALS. Furthermore, ALS can serve as a proof-of-concept strategy for a broad portfolio of ProMIS antibody candidates that may have benefit in other diseases, driven by the same pathogenic proteins. Many of our recent discussions with institutional investors and potential partners have been focused on our rare disease portfolio. A growing number of large biopharmaceutical companies are making significant investments in gene therapy for rare diseases, representing an opportunity for ProMIS. The nonconfidential scientific slide deck we are using at multiple meetings at the JP Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference during the week of January 11, 2021 is available on the ProMIS website by clicking the following link: https://bit.ly/3nDq6HQ

Proprietary computational platform. The ProMIS platform allows for the rapid and selective targeting of the pathogenic protein species implicated in the development of misfolded protein diseases. There are a number of additional disease targets to which we may apply our unique and highly cost-effective platform, expanding our portfolio, potentially beyond neurodegenerative disease. The ProMIS proprietary platform is also undergoing further enhancements with the recently added support from the outstanding computational team headed by Dr. David Wishart at the University of Alberta.

