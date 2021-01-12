 

HEXO Corp to Participate in AltaCorp Capital’s Annual Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 12:30  |  43   |   |   

OTTAWA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that Sebastien St-Louis, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a thematic panel discussing growth opportunities for Canadian LPs in the United States.  The discussion will be moderated by David Kideckel, Managing Director of Equity Research for ATB Capital Markets Inc, and will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

To access the broadcast, media may reach out to Brenda Hanchar from AltaCorp Capital Inc. at bhanchar@altacorpcapital.com or 403-519-2220.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

Investor Relations:
invest@HEXO.com
 www.hexocorp.com

Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
media@hexo.com




Disclaimer

