 

Zoom Announces Proposed Offering of Class A Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 12:36  |  73   |   |   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading provider of video-first unified communications, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $1.5 billion of shares of its Class A common stock. In connection with the proposed offering, Zoom expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $225 million of shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by Zoom. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

J.P. Morgan is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The shares described above are being offered by Zoom pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed by Zoom with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and that became automatically effective on January 12, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains or may imply "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering and the expectation to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Zoom’s most recent Form 10-Q, as well as in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Zoom undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Press Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Global Public Relations Lead
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations
investors@zoom.us


Zoom Video Communications Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zoom Announces Proposed Offering of Class A Common Stock SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading provider of video-first unified communications, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $1.5 billion of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
 GameStop Reports 2020 Holiday Sales Results
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
06.01.21
Krisen-Gewinner auf Vormarsch: Der Papst der Plattformwirtschaft über Shop Apotheke, Zalando, Chegg und Zoom: "Sehe bei allen vier Werten..."
05.01.21
In diesem Pandemie-Film wären Zoom und Beyond Meat Superhelden
04.01.21
Um die TeamViewer-Aktie ist es still geworden – zu Unrecht?
02.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 53/21
30.12.20
Vergiss Tesla und Zoom. Hier sind 3 Top-Wachstumsaktien aus Europa!
29.12.20
FinMent-Favoriten in 2021: Ajder Veliev surft die bullishe Börsenwelle: „Noch mindestens 700% Gewinn pro Position, wie bei der Aktie..."
28.12.20
2 Aktien mit über 400 % Rendite! Auch in 2021?
27.12.20
Zoom-Aktie: 10.000 US-Dollar zum Börsengang!
26.12.20
Zoom-Aktie: Auch top in 2021?!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:12 Uhr
66
Zoom Video Communications - das nächste Unicorn