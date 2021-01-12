 

Pentair to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings and Host Investor Conference Call on January 28

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 12:55  |  43   |   |   

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report its fourth quarter and full year results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) that day.

Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the company's website (www.pentair.com) prior to the conference call.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed via webcast through the “Investor Relations” section of Pentair’s website or by dialing 800-706-6748 or 973-638-3449 along with conference number 9093843. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on February 27, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

About Pentair plc

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources, from our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications. Smart, Sustainable Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

Pentair Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Pentair - Mischkonzern mit dem Schwerpunkt Wasser
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pentair to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings and Host Investor Conference Call on January 28 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report its fourth quarter and full year results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
PolarityTE Announces Formation of Strategic Review Committee
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
Magenta Therapeutics Highlights Recent Progress and Expected Timing of 2021 Milestones, Including ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Pentair Advances Commitment to Further Environmental, Social and Governance Stewardship
28.12.20
Pentair Completes Acquisition of Rocean

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
19
Pentair - Mischkonzern mit dem Schwerpunkt Wasser