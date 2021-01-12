Pentair to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings and Host Investor Conference Call on January 28

Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the company's website ( www.pentair.com ) prior to the conference call.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report its fourth quarter and full year results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) that day.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed via webcast through the “Investor Relations” section of Pentair’s website or by dialing 800-706-6748 or 973-638-3449 along with conference number 9093843. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on February 27, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

About Pentair plc

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources, from our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications. Smart, Sustainable Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

