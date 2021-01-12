Altius Provides 2020 Year-End Project Generation Update

Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) (“Altius” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to update its Project Generation (“PG”) business activities and its public junior equities portfolio. The market value of the junior equities portfolio at December 31, 2020 was $52.2 million, compared to $45.5 million at September 30, 2020 and $54.1 million at December 31, 2019. These amounts do not include net positive cash generation from sales of $6.7 million for the year ($5.2 million in Q4 2020) or the value of warrants or property based milestone share payments yet to be received. An updated list of the public equity holdings has been posted to the Altius website at http://altiusminerals.com/projects/junior-equities.

In total, approximately $150 million in third party capital financing was completed by portfolio companies in 2020. These funds will further the advancement of various mineral projects in which Altius has exposure through royalties and/or equity interests.