 

Lands' End Raises Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Guidance and Updates Long-term Financial Targets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 12:45  |  59   |   |   

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today raised its guidance for the fourth quarter ending January 30, 2021. In addition, the Company provided an update on its long-term financial targets.

Jerome Griffith, Lands’ End’s Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are pleased with the performance of our global eCommerce channel throughout the holiday season. We continued to emphasize our Let’s Get Comfy initiative in our product and marketing to address the work-from-home lifestyle and casual apparel demand. Our focus on delivering high quality product with compelling values, combined with our commitment to operating as a digitally focused company has enabled us to navigate the pandemic with resiliency and drive strong results in our consumer business, and as a result we are increasing our guidance for the fourth quarter.”

Mr. Griffith continued, “Over the last three years we have made great strides in executing across our strategic pillars of getting the product right, being a digitally-led organization, operating a uni-channel strategy and driving enhancements in our business processes and infrastructure, and we continue to see ample growth opportunity in front of us. Although the COVID pandemic has impacted our business, we are encouraged by our performance and based on the progress we have made across our strategies and our strong competitive positioning, we are increasing our long-term financial targets and are confident we can achieve them in 2023.”

For the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2020 the Company Expects:

  • Net revenue to be between $528 million and $533 million, an increase from prior guidance of $500 million to $520 million.
  • Net income to be between $17.5 million and $19.0 million and diluted earnings per share to be between $0.54 and $0.58, an increase from prior guidance of Net income between $13.5 million and $17.5 million and diluted earnings per share between $0.41 and $0.53.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $43 million and $45 million, an increase from prior guidance of $38 million to $43 million.

Long-Term Financial Targets:

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lands' End Raises Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Guidance and Updates Long-term Financial Targets DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today raised its guidance for the fourth quarter ending January 30, 2021. In addition, the Company provided an update on its long-term financial targets. Jerome …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
 GameStop Reports 2020 Holiday Sales Results
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Lands’ End Announces Participation in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference