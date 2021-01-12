Lands' End Raises Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Guidance and Updates Long-term Financial Targets

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) today raised its guidance for the fourth quarter ending January 30, 2021. In addition, the Company provided an update on its long-term financial targets.



Jerome Griffith, Lands’ End’s Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are pleased with the performance of our global eCommerce channel throughout the holiday season. We continued to emphasize our Let’s Get Comfy initiative in our product and marketing to address the work-from-home lifestyle and casual apparel demand. Our focus on delivering high quality product with compelling values, combined with our commitment to operating as a digitally focused company has enabled us to navigate the pandemic with resiliency and drive strong results in our consumer business, and as a result we are increasing our guidance for the fourth quarter.”