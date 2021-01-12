 

Comstock Mining CEO Corrado DeGasperis to Present at NobleCon17

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: LODE) today announced that Mr. Corrado DeGasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of the Company, will present at NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Standard Time. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company’s website: https://www.comstockmining.com/investor-library/, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations to be rebroadcast on Channelchek www.channelchek.com next month.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.
Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018, Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

About Comstock Mining Inc.
Comstock Mining Inc. is a Nevada-based, precious and strategic metal-based exploration, economic resource development, mineral production and metal processing business with a strategic focus on high-value, cash-generating, environmentally friendly, and economically enhancing mining and processing technologies and businesses. The Company has extensive, contiguous property in the historic Comstock and Silver City mining districts (collectively, the “Comstock District”), is an emerging leader in sustainable, responsible mining and processing, and is currently commercializing environment-enhancing, metal-based technologies, products, and processes for precious and strategic metals recovery.

