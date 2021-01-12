Tutors International Shortlist About 5% of Tutor Applications Per Position

OXFORD, England, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International is an elite private tutoring company. They offer a bespoke high-quality service for a select clientele seeking full-time residential tuition. They do not hold a database of tutors from which to draw. Rather, they conduct a bespoke and thorough search per individual client enquiry. This is so that the perfect tutor for each family's needs can be found and matched.

Tutors International receives hundreds of applications per advertised job. The most competitive position in 2020 was for a placement in Michigan, where 351 candidates applied. Only 11 candidates were shortlisted. That is just over 3% of the total number of applicants.

The recruitment process is extremely thorough. First, there are preliminary meetings or video calls with the client. This is to gauge an in-depth understanding of the student's needs and character. After this, a detailed job specification is drafted and published, and tutors submit their applications. This prompts hundreds of tutors to apply. These applications are then vigilantly read, assessed and vetted by the account manager. A shortlist is devised. The best applicants are then vetted and interviewed. When the best candidates have been identified, introductions are made to the client. The final decision is made by the client.

The process is rigorous. This ensures the high-quality service, academic excellence, and bespoke matches that set Tutors International apart.

The standard of applicants is hugely diverse. CEO, Adam Caller, reports seeing phrases such as, 'I enjoy interlectual [sic] conversations' in some applications. Sifting through submissions like this takes up valuable time in the effort to shortlist only the best candidates.

The questions for each job application form are written specifically for that job. Many of the questions are designed to challenge the applicant to think conceptually and imaginatively. This reveals the academically and pedagogically superior candidates.

Founder of Tutors International, Adam Caller, comments on finding the right candidate:

"We have hundreds of applications for every role advertised. Some complete it with just the bare minimum. Some do not even complete the application process. We also get several applications from tutors who simply do not meet the criteria outlined in the role description. We dedicate a lot of time to writing thorough descriptions for each position, so it's frustrating when candidates apply without reading them properly. After these applicants have been eliminated from consideration, we can begin to identify the stand out candidates. These are tutors who meet all of the criteria for that specific job, answer the application questions impressively, and evidence ample qualifications and experience to meet Tutors International's high standards."

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled bespoke service that matches the right tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Providing a service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

Contact Details

Web: www.tutors-international.com

Email: marketing@tutors-international.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International

Clarendon House

52 Cornmarket Street

Oxford

OX1 3HJ

UK

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1418805/Tutors_Shortlist.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg