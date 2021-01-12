 

Fiverr To Join World’s Leading Brands With National Super Bowl LV Ad Spot

12.01.2021   

Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announced that it will run its first Super Bowl ad during Super Bowl LV on February 7, 2021. This announcement follows a year where businesses have been tested at different levels, requiring them to adapt to new circumstances, and Fiverr has become an important resource for many of them as they have pivoted their businesses. This new ad will be an evolution of the company’s recently launched campaign, “It Starts Here”, which went live in September 2020 and focused on SMBs as they navigated digital transformation with support from freelancers on Fiverr.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than the Super Bowl from a branding and marketing perspective,” said Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. “We believe this is a major opportunity for us to introduce the world to Fiverr in a unique and creative way. The spot will get to the very heart of how Fiverr supports businesses around the world. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve created.”

Fiverr’s purpose is to create opportunities for anyone to build their business, brand, or dream, and 2020 has been a transformational year where businesses, in particular, have been required to be nimble and embrace new opportunities and ways of working. Fiverr has become a critical resource for agile companies during these times, and this Super Bowl ad will follow that narrative.

Marketing presence at one of the world’s biggest sporting events follows several milestones for the company, including a successful IPO, a new brand identity and evolution, global investments in TV advertising, and a number of advanced technological innovations. Fiverr’s Super Bowl ad is expected to run during the third quarter of Super Bowl LV and will include campaign extensions across marketing channels throughout the remainder of the year.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, over 3 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

