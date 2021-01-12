 

Ping Identity to Participate in Goldman Sachs Conference

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference to be held virtually on January 12, 2021. The company’s presentation will take place at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Standard Time.

A live webcast and archived replay can be found on Ping Identity’s investor relations website at http://investor.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Contacts

