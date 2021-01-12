Ping Identity to Participate in Goldman Sachs Conference

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference to be held virtually on January 12, 2021. The company’s presentation will take place at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Standard Time.

A live webcast and archived replay can be found on Ping Identity’s investor relations website at http://investor.pingidentity.com.