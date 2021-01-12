 

TELUS and RingCentral Expand Partnership Enabling Canadian Businesses to Transition Legacy Phone Systems to the Cloud

TELUS (NYSE: TU), a world-leading communications and information technology company and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced an expansion of their partnership to serve broader sizes of businesses. They will work together to now enable Canadian small businesses to easily transition their legacy phone systems to the cloud via TELUS Business Connect, an all-in-one communications solution for message, video, and phone. Offered as part of TELUS Business Connect, the new Business Connect Voice and Business Connect Voice Plus plans are built for small businesses who want to replace their basic legacy services with a cost-effective, trusted business solution and richer functionality that enables remote work and easy online management.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and we want to provide them with solutions that enable them to run their business smoothly so they can focus on what matters most, and not worry about the technology,” said Marshall Berkin, vice-president of Business Products and Services at TELUS. “Through our partnership with RingCentral, small businesses can now manage their phone systems remotely, whether that’s from their in-store phone to a mobile phone or manage call routing from wherever they are, unlike traditional phone lines.”

The Business Connect Voice Plus plan enables businesses to keep lines of communication open at all times, with mobile and desktop apps, easy-to-configure call routing, voicemail-to-email capabilities, and online fax. For small businesses planning to adopt a Unified Communications as a service (UCaaS) solution in the near future, TELUS Business Connect Business Voice and Business Voice Plus provide a simple and easy first step to deploying a complete cloud communications infrastructure with messaging, video and phone capabilities.

“Our mission at RingCentral is to provide every business with the cloud communications technology they need to empower their people to work from anywhere,” said Sandra Krief, vice president of service providers, Americas at RingCentral. “Small businesses are critical to the economy and by working together with TELUS, we will ensure that these businesses have access to the very best communications services and capabilities along with strong security and reliability, ensuring they can quickly transition to the cloud and maintain operations remotely and easily cater to the current and future needs of their customers.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone    (MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip   the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings, and RingCentral cloud Contact Centre   solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

  2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral Office, Glip, Smart Video Meetings and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

