WiSA Wave Marketing Program Results in Record Consumer Traffic and is Expected to Exceed 1 Million Consumers in 2021

WiSA LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced the WiSA Wave, a program that provides customized digital marketing campaigns and access to the Association’s robust consumer database and analytics, has driven significant consumer web traffic since officially launching on September 1, 2020. The Association projects www.wisaassociation.org site traffic to reach over 1 million website visitors in 2021.

