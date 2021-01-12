WiSA Wave Marketing Program Results in Record Consumer Traffic and is Expected to Exceed 1 Million Consumers in 2021
WiSA LLC, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced the WiSA Wave, a program that provides customized digital marketing campaigns and access to the Association’s robust consumer database and analytics, has driven significant consumer web traffic since officially launching on September 1, 2020. The Association projects www.wisaassociation.org site traffic to reach over 1 million website visitors in 2021.
WiSA Wave Drives Significant Web Traffic Performance
- 185,000+ consumers were driven to websites for WiSA or brand and retailers in Q4’20 versus 99,500 in Q3’20 and 47,000 in Q2’20.
- Consumers used WiSA for Christmas shopping research as returning visitors reached 20% of all of the Association’s web traffic during the critical retail period of November 25 to December 15.
- 61,400+ consumers continued their shopping and research by clicking to a retailer’s site (Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Newegg) or a member’s website.
- 2,000+ consumers are currently being educated daily on WiSA Certified products and wireless home cinema components.
WiSA Wave ads are designed to engage and educate the home theater consumer regarding WiSA and WiSA Certified products including landing pages, focusing on the following:
- Benefits of true surround sound in 3.1/5.1 formats
- WiSA ReadyTVs with LG, Axiim, Klipsch and Platin solutions
- Smart Surround Systems in a Box with Klipsch, Enclave Audio and Platin Audio
- Home Theater TV Systems Hisense and Platin
- Gaming solutions with Xbox, Axiim and Platin
“As smart TV sales continue to grow, more immersive content flows into our homes from multiple providers, and consumers build out their nests for more quality time at home, WiSA is positioned to help its members like LG, Hisense, Klipsch, Enclave Audio, and Savant educate and connect with a growing number of enthusiasts,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “Our audience is interested in simplified, powerful, immersive home cinema systems and WiSA Wave aids the Association in further expanding into a consumer-facing cornerstone of wireless home theater entertainment by presenting members with user-friendly digital marketing capabilities.”
