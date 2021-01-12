 

RingCentral Hires Jaya Kumar as Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021   

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions today announced that Jaya Kumar has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) reporting to Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer (COO) at RingCentral.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005322/en/

Jaya Kumar (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am delighted to welcome Jaya to lead our world-class marketing organization,” said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer at RingCentral. “Jaya has a terrific track record of envisioning and leading category changing marketing programs across several industries and geographies. The boundaries between businesses and consumers are collapsing, and Jaya’s global experience, and pioneering marketing work at this intersection of consumers and businesses will prove invaluable in RingCentral’s journey to lead the digital transformation of business communications solutions in the work from anywhere environment.”

Kumar brings more than 25 years of experience with multiple Fortune 100 companies including PepsiCo, Kraft Foods/Mondelez where he held both president and CMO positions. In addition, Jaya has worked in multiple markets of the world including Asia, Middle East, Canada, and USA. Most recently he was Global CMO at Capital Group, the world’s largest fund manager with over $2.2 trillion in assets under management for individuals and institutional investors.

“Throughout my career I’ve been lucky to work around the world in different industries and bring unique approaches to drive successful business outcomes. The opportunity to join a company like RingCentral that’s at the center of a major global shift as people start to work from anywhere, comes along once in a lifetime,” said Kumar. “RingCentral is well positioned to help companies of any size support a hybrid workforce using the very latest cloud communications solutions. I couldn’t be more excited to join the company. The possibilities are endless.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone    (MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip   the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center   solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone,   MVP, RingCentral Office, Glip, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

