Orthofix Announces Preliminary 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Net Sales Results

“First I would like to thank all of our team members for their remarkable efforts throughout this unprecedented and volatile year. This pandemic presented patients, surgeons and hospital teams with extraordinary challenges, which continues to require an extraordinary response by the Orthofix team. I am grateful to work alongside people so motivated and committed to improving patients’ lives,” said Orthofix President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) today announced preliminary unaudited fourth quarter 2020 net sales of approximately $118 million, a decrease of 3% on a reported basis and 4% on a constant currency basis. For the full year 2020, preliminary unaudited net sales were approximately $407 million, a decrease of 12% on both a reported and constant currency basis. On a sequential basis, compared to the third quarter of 2020, net sales increased 6%.

“We are pleased by our continued positive revenue momentum in the fourth quarter driven primarily by our Spinal Implants business, despite the continued headwinds and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 across the globe. When normalizing for certain large stocking orders that did not recur in 2020, our Q4 2020 consolidated net sales were approximately flat to last year. Our solid finish to 2020 directly reflects on the tenacity and resolve of our teams around the world, and our ability to execute on our strategic initiatives throughout the year. As we move into 2021, we will use this momentum and believe we are better positioned to deliver growth.”

Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions) 2020 2019 Change Constant

Currency

Change Bone Growth Therapies $ 51 $ 51 (1 %) (1 %) Spinal Implants 28 25 9 % 9 % Biologics 15 17 (9 %) (9 %) Global Spine 94 93 0 % 0 % Global Extremities 24 28 (15 %) (18 %) Net sales $ 118 $ 121 (3 %) (4 %)

Year Ended December 31, (Unaudited, U.S. Dollars, in millions) 2020 2019 Change Constant

Currency

Change Bone Growth Therapies $ 171 $ 197 (13 %) (13 %) Spinal Implants 95 95 0 % 0 % Biologics 55 65 (15 %) (15 %) Global Spine 322 357 (10 %) (10 %) Global Extremities 85 103 (17 %) (18 %) Net sales $ 407 $ 460 (12 %) (12 %)

Fourth Quarter Revenue Highlights

Global Spine

Bone Growth Therapies net sales approximated prior year amounts due to adding new surgeon users that offset limited access to physicians’ offices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Spinal Implants net sales increased largely due to the growth and continued adoption of our M6-C artificial cervical disc in the U.S.

Biologics net sales decreased primarily due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, channel transition and continued pricing pressure in the market

Global Extremities

Global Extremities net sales decreased primarily due to lower procedure volumes attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly within international markets, and the non-recurrence of certain large stocking orders occurring in fourth quarter of 2019

As of December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash was approximately $96-97 million compared to $70 million as of December 31, 2019.

About Orthofix

Orthofix Medical Inc. is a global medical device and biologics company with a spine and extremities focus. The Company’s mission is to deliver innovative, quality-driven solutions as we partner with health care professionals to improve patients’ lives. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, Orthofix’s spine and orthopedic extremities products are distributed in over 70 countries via the Company's sales representatives and distributors. For more information, please visit www.orthofix.com.

