 

Emerging Markets Report A Bright Future for Fintech and FinTEXT

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twenty-twenty was an epic year for Fintech, with adoption and expansion of Fintech services at unprecedented rates. For many companies in the space, this penetration was reflected in their market caps.

For the uninitiated, Financial technology is the technology and innovation that aims to compete with traditional financial methods in the delivery of financial services. It is an emerging industry that uses technology to improve activities in finance.

Today’s featured company is well-positioned in the juggernaut Fintech space. AppTech Corp. (OTC: APCX) is a financial technology company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation will be licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings.

What’s truly unique about AppTech is that among its current projects under development is an enterprise-grade text payment system using the simplicity and familiarity of text messaging with tokenized, multi channel, and API-driven transactions to ensure security.

Like most of you we are regular users of internet and app-based money transfer services for our businesses or to friends and family. Whether it’s paying an employee for their effort or sending the Fantasy Football champ his winnings, Fintech is a staple of modern transactions.

The thought of text based money transfer service entering this Fintech ecosphere is compelling. Text has already cut enormously into voice calls due to its simplicity and efficiency.

Could it provide similar transactional elegance to moving funds? Could the future be FinTEXT?

Time will tell if AppTech will take its place among the Fintech success stories though it already has left other upstarts behind by closing an interesting partnership with NEC Payments to provide digital banking and payment technology solutions to facilitate open-integration between financial institutions and the Fintech ecosystem, and to drive the take-up of innovative digital financial services products.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below. We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 250,000 Restricted shares and will be paid $95,000 dollars by AppTech Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Avenue Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com


