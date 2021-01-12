 

African Gold Group Delivers on Multiple CSR Projects as Part of Its Ongoing Responsibility to Its Stakeholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021   

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) projects carried out in Q4-2020 as part of its overall Environmental and Social Management Plan (“ESMP”). As a mining company operating in Africa, AGG recognizes its responsibility to adhere to the highest responsible mining standards and is committed to creating sustainable long-term value for all of its stakeholders.

Highlights:

  • Rehabilitation of a critical bridge between Samaya and Kobada village to ensure safe passage of personnel, medical supplies, and equipment to the region.
  • Rehabilitation of roads and a bridge in Kobada village to allow safe passage of people and vehicles across a previously hazardous route.
  • Construction of a four main water channels in the Kobada village area to prevent standing pools of water, a breeding ground for malaria and a high risk for an increase for malaria infection.
  • Start of repairs on the 8 km Samaya – Kobada road, a critical transport link connecting the local communities.

Danny Callow, Chief Executive Officer of AGG commented:

“We are very proud of the team at Kobada and the scores of volunteers that have assisted us in delivering a number of key projects in the Kobada region. Our alliance and ongoing positive enhancements in and around our mine site reinforce our commitment to the local communities and Mali as a whole. These projects have tackled critical infrastructure and health issues, and even though we are not in construction, have delivered projects costing more than US$50,000 to aid and assist the local communities. As we have published in Q4-2020, this forms a very small part of a much more focused, long term Environmental and Social Management Plan which we are in the process of developing.”

Samaya – Kobada Bridge Rehabilitation

Due to the excessive rains last season, Lanseni Diawara, Chief of Samaya village requested the assistance of the Company with the rehabilitation of a bridge between Samaya and Kobada villages (see press release of the Company as of November 10, 2020).

With no available alternatives in the region, the Samaya bridge is a critical transportation link that provides access for goods, services and medical facilities for a number of local communities in the region. Due to the excessive rains, the bridge was at risk of imminent collapse that could have caused severe damage to the local economy and completely isolate a number of local communities.

