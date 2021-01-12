 

Harfang discovers a new high-grade gold area at Serpent and increases its land position

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to announce new gold discoveries on its 100% owned Serpent Property (“Property”) in James Bay (Québec). Three new gold showings on grab samples returning values of 125, 60.5, 33.8 and 1.7 g/t Au scattered over 2 km (Figs. 1 and 2) leading to major claim acquisitions (293 claims covering 15,140 ha) by map designation.

The newly-discovered high-grade gold occurrences open up a totally new prospective area at Serpent that has never been prospected, immediately west and north of LaSalle Exploration’s Radisson Property. Harfang believes that these findings are linked to multiple regional East-West structural breaks among which the parallel Stu structure could be one of the dominant features. Harfang now controls most of the auriferous structural breaks extending over more than 20 km in an East-West direction. The Property is now made up of 845 claims (43,452 ha).

Geological mapping and surface prospecting along structural breaks parallel and north to the Stu structure reveal gold showings corresponding to quartz veins hosted into sheared, foliated and gneissic tonalite and granodiorite considered to be part of the old Archean basement (Langelier Complex). The gold-bearing veins contain disseminated pyrite locally and resemble other gold occurrences found on the Property since 2017. The Stu structure, oriented into a N290° direction, is spatially associated with a >8 km2 gold-in-till anomaly and abundant gold occurrences on the Property (see press release dated on October 20, 2020).

Our winter program on the Property begins this week. Planned activities include grid cutting and an induced polarization survey. Harfang received analytical results from the majority of rock, till and soil samples collected during the fall exploration program and will disclose these new results in a press release as soon as they are compiled. All data will determine final targets for the first-ever drill program on the Property.

To view FIGURES 1 and 2, please click here.

Appointment of François Huot as VP, Exploration

Harfang Exploration Inc. is also very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. François Huot as Vice-President Exploration of the Company. Mr. Huot takes the leading role in operations and development of projects for Harfang.

Since January 2018 he served as the Chief geologist for Harfang. During his career, he accumulated more than 17 years of experience in mining exploration in Québec both as a Senior geologist with Virginia Mines and as a consultant. He has a lot of experience in grassroot exploration in James Bay and Nunavik, particularly on base metal (Ni-Cu-PGE and VMS settings) and gold ore deposits. François was a professor at the Department of Geology and Geological Engineering of Université Laval.

