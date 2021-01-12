According to the The Globe and Mail, “The country, as a whole, and each province is not doing enough to acknowledge aerosol transmission of COVID-19 and promoting the appropriate measures to combat it, such as (improved) ventilation and informing people about the risks of being in indoor spaces with multiple people.”

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report in Canada’s The Globe and Mail sends a strong signal that it is time for governments and businesses to get smarter and safer amid the danger of the global COVID-19 pandemic. While a sober call-out, the report does display an urgent need for companies like Kontrol Energy Corp ( CSE:KNR ) ( OTCQB:KNRLF ), a Canadian public company and a leader in smart buildings and cities technology.

But what if there were a device that could detect the actual presence of COVID-19 in the shared air? What if you could know if your building was safe or not safe in real time?

Kontrol Energy Corp, as reported in September of 2020, announced that the company has launched its BioCloud technology, an unobtrusive wall-mounted technology which detects the presence of COVID-19 in the air and triggers a silent alert system to provide real time notifications of the pathogen’s presence to facility managers, with the aim of allowing outbreaks to be contained before they occur. Immediate applications include schools, offices, hospitals, long term care facilities and mass transit vehicles including planes, trains and buses. BioCloud represents a game changer in the fight against COVID-19.

Hard to get past the line which says, ‘with the aim of allowing outbreaks to be contained before they occur.’

Because of the devastation of the pandemic we will avoid the hyperbolic descriptors that might otherwise accompany this technology. Simply click on the link above or visit www.kontrolbiocloud.com and read about the technology on your own.

Since September Kontrol has made great progress to launch the BioCloud technology including receiving funding from the Canadian government, setting up important distribution agreements and announcing initial sales as well as filing 3 US Patents and 1 Canadian Patent.

It goes without saying that a technology like BioCloud could very well be a bridge to a fully deployed vaccine and helping get a horrible global pandemic under control.

Recurring Revenue Potential

Kontrol’s BioCloud is designed with a replaceable detection chamber which must be replaced when the virus is detected. This creates an interesting recurring revenue opportunity for the company.