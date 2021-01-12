 

Emerging Markets Report Technology to help get the Pandemic Under Kontrol

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 13:00  |  39   |   |   

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report in Canada’s The Globe and Mail sends a strong signal that it is time for governments and businesses to get smarter and safer amid the danger of the global COVID-19 pandemic. While a sober call-out, the report does display an urgent need for companies like Kontrol Energy Corp (CSE:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF), a Canadian public company and a leader in smart buildings and cities technology.

According to the The Globe and Mail, “The country, as a whole, and each province is not doing enough to acknowledge aerosol transmission of COVID-19 and promoting the appropriate measures to combat it, such as (improved) ventilation and informing people about the risks of being in indoor spaces with multiple people.”

But what if there were a device that could detect the actual presence of COVID-19 in the shared air? What if you could know if your building was safe or not safe in real time?

Kontrol Energy Corp, as reported in September of 2020, announced that the company has launched its BioCloud technology, an unobtrusive wall-mounted technology which detects the presence of COVID-19 in the air and triggers a silent alert system to provide real time notifications of the pathogen’s presence to facility managers, with the aim of allowing outbreaks to be contained before they occur. Immediate applications include schools, offices, hospitals, long term care facilities and mass transit vehicles including planes, trains and buses. BioCloud represents a game changer in the fight against COVID-19.

Hard to get past the line which says, ‘with the aim of allowing outbreaks to be contained before they occur.’

Because of the devastation of the pandemic we will avoid the hyperbolic descriptors that might otherwise accompany this technology. Simply click on the link above or visit www.kontrolbiocloud.com and read about the technology on your own.

Since September Kontrol has made great progress to launch the BioCloud technology including receiving funding from the Canadian government, setting up important distribution agreements and announcing initial sales as well as filing 3 US Patents and 1 Canadian Patent.

It goes without saying that a technology like BioCloud could very well be a bridge to a fully deployed vaccine and helping get a horrible global pandemic under control.

Recurring Revenue Potential

Kontrol’s BioCloud is designed with a replaceable detection chamber which must be replaced when the virus is detected. This creates an interesting recurring revenue opportunity for the company.

Seite 1 von 3
Kontrol Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerging Markets Report Technology to help get the Pandemic Under Kontrol An Emerging Markets News CommentaryORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - A recent report in Canada’s The Globe and Mail sends a strong signal that it is time for governments and businesses to get smarter and safer amid the danger of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
 GameStop Reports 2020 Holiday Sales Results
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Emerging Markets Report: Taking Kontrol
31.12.20
Kontrol Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
652
Kontrol Energy mit revolutionärer BIOCLOUD gegen Covid-19
20.09.20
36
Kontrol Energy Corp. Energielösungen in Echtzeit