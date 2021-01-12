Atlas Awarded $5 Million Contract for OVT&I Services on Texas DOT Design-Build Project for Oak Hill Parkway

Atlas will perform the Owner Verification Testing & Inspection (OVT&I) for the project, which includes the verification of testing and inspection of all construction elements. Atlas has been involved in 22 of the 25 Design-Build/Concession projects issued by the TxDOT, including seven selections to perform Owner Verification.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, environmental, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that it was awarded a $5 million contract from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) as the owner’s representative for reconstruction, widening, and adding flyovers at US 290 and State Highway 71 on the Southside of Austin. The initial phase of the Oak Hill Design-Build contract will last for a duration of five years.

“Atlas has partnered with TxDOT for more than 20 years and we are especially pleased to be a part of the team that will build this Design-Build project,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer.

Christiana Astarita, PE, TxDOT Project Manager on the contract, added, “I look forward to our partnership with Atlas in the critical role of owner verification during the construction of Oak Hill Parkway. As we transform mobility in Oak Hill, TxDOT has considerable goals for quality assurance to ensure the safety of the traveling public when the project is complete.”

Construction on the Oak Hill Design-Build project is anticipated to begin in the early Fall of 2021.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection engineering and consulting services under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With more than 100 offices in 40 states and 3,300+ employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

About Texas DOT

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 195,000 lane miles of roads and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods.

