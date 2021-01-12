 

GURU Organic Energy to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, on Thursday, January 21, 2021, before markets open.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a Q&A period open exclusively to financial analysts who are invited to participate by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis and are encouraged to do so via live audio webcast, which will be available on GURU's website.

Conference call details:

  • Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ot3x6zw4
  • Via telephone: 833-678-0822 (North America) or 602-563-8278 (International). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

Replay:

  • A webcast replay will be available on GURU’s website until January 21, 2022.

About GURU
GURU (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and across the United States through a distribution network of more than 15,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information about GURU, visit www.guruenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Carl Goyette, President and Chief Executive Officer
Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer
GURU ORGANIC ENERGY CORP.
514-845-4878
investors@guruenergy.com 		Media
Lyla Radmanovich
PELICAN PR
514-845-8763
media@rppelican.ca


