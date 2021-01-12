GURU Organic Energy to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2020, on Thursday, January 21, 2021, before markets open.



Management will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a Q&A period open exclusively to financial analysts who are invited to participate by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis and are encouraged to do so via live audio webcast, which will be available on GURU's website.