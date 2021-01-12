 

QMX Gold Commences 35,000 Metre Winter Drilling Campaign Including at the Highly Prolific Bevcon Target

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QMX Gold Corporation (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX:V:QMX) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the planned 35,000m winter drilling campaign (the “Winter Campaign”). The Winter Campaign will focus primarily on and around the Bonnefond deposit and Bevcon target, both located on the eastern side of its nearly 200 km2 Val d’Or Camp property located east of the city of Val d’Or in the historically gold-rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec (Figure 1).

Highlights include:

  • 16,000m of drilling at Bonnefond, including 8,000m of expansion drilling at depth on the Bonnefond intrusive and 8,000m of exploration drilling on the broader Bonnefond property
  • 12,000m of exploration drilling around the past producing Bevcon mine
  • 7,000m of exploration drilling on the New Louvre target

Following on a very active and successful 2020, QMX has commenced the Winter Campaign. The 35,000m Winter Campaign, focusing on the highly prospective East Zone, will culminate in seven drill rigs turning on the Bonnefond, New Louvre and Bevcon targets. The primary objective of this drilling campaign is to further expand the Bonnefond deposit and follow-up on previous significant drilling results in the East Zone.

“We are thrilled to report the start of our Winter Campaign,” says Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President Exploration, “We intend to enlarge the known resource on Bonnefond even further and want to embark on exploration around the prolific Bevcon intrusive, which has been the host to a historic mine which was far from depletion when stopped. We are very confident that we can build a similar resource base compared to our flagship Bonnefond project.’’

Ongoing Exploration

QMX is currently operating four drill rigs on and around the Bonnefond deposit area. This initial phase of the Winter Campaign is focused on deep drilling below the Bonnefond deposit and exploration drilling near the New Louvre target. Three additional drill rigs will be mobilized as the winter campaign progresses.

Bonnefond Deposit

This winter, QMX plans to drill approximately 8,000m to explore the Bonnefond intrusive further at depth with the objective of expanding the current underground resource. In parallel, QMX is conducting a broader 8,000m exploration program testing prospective targets to the east of the Bonnefond deposit.

Previous drilling at Bonnefond intersected 6.48 g/t Au over 73.2m, and 35.56g/t Au over 4.0m at 1,050m in DDH 17215-20-121 (News Release, August 18, 2020) and intersected 185.0m of 2.16 g/t Au in-pit and 11.2m of 10.88 g/t Au at depth in DDH 17315-20-149 (News Release, January 5, 2021).

