 

CW Petroleum Corp (CWPE) Announce Estimated 2020 Revenue to Exceed $7 Million With Positive Cash Flow and a 66% Increase in Volume of Refined Products Sold

Katy, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE), announce today the company’s 2020 Revenue is estimated to exceed $7 Million with positive cash flow and a 66% Increase in Volume of Refined Products Sold compared to 2019. If based on 2019 fuel pricing, the company’s 2020 Revenue would have exceeded $9 Million.

About CW Petroleum Corp
CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel Fuel, Regular Gasoline, and a Proprietary EPA Approved Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, retail stations, marinas and end-users.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 1-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information, visit our website at cwpetroleumcorp.com or call 281-817-8099


