 

REPEAT - MediPharm Labs Ships Company Record 550,000 Units in Q4 2020

Expands Health and Wellness Product Portfolio, Distribution Partnerships and Sales Team

  • Total units shipped up 205% over Q3 2020 as production takes flight for many top cannabis brands
  • MediPharm Labs CBD50 brand ranks #3 in CBD oil and #5 in oil category in Ontario Cannabis Store sales
  • New provincial supply agreement with Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation
  • First and only producer to launch consumer sized 99% pure CBD Isolate in Canada

BARRIE, Ontario, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”), a global leader in specialized, research-driven cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, achieved Company record finished goods shipments of 550,000 units in the fourth quarter of 2020. These results and the update that follows reflect corporate progress of the Company’s Canadian domestic business only. The Company will provide a separate update on the progress of its Australian and international businesses.

“Shipment volume is a key measure that illustrates growing market demand and our ability to meet that demand through our GMP-certified facilities,” said Keith Strachan, President and Interim CEO, MediPharm Labs. “This new milestone is something to celebrate but also to surpass as we focus all efforts on accelerating growth and improving profitability in 2021 consistent with the action plan introduced in November.”

Of the units shipped, 100,000 were owned private label MediPharm Labs Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) compared to 25,000 SKUs respectively in the third quarter.

“Demand signals for our proprietary formulations are strong with several already becoming top sellers in many provinces,” said Strachan. “In fact, Ontario Cannabis Store sales data show that MediPharm Labs’ CBD 50 Plus Formula oil ranks as the third best-selling CBD oil in the province and number five best-selling in the overall oil category. Our reputation for quality and purity is resonating with consumers, provincial distributors and our B2B customers.”

Included in Q4 shipments were 25 different vape SKUs, reflecting the ongoing ramp up of production and contract manufacturing for many top cannabis brands that count on MediPharm Labs for value-added service and consistent GMP-quality output.

Outstanding Launch for Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna’s RHO Phyto medical formulary line, produced by MediPharm Labs under license, has experienced an incredibly successful launch with overwhelmingly positive support by the medical community including 300 prescribers and 20 clinics. MediPharm Labs has ramped production of six RHO Phyto products to date and expects to continue to increase output to support consumer demand and Avicanna’s plan to expand RHO Phyto SKUs to 10 in 2021.

