 

XPO Logistics Announces Senior Leadership for Logistics Segment Spin-Off

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 13:00  |  50   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced the senior leadership team for the intended spin-off of the company’s logistics segment. The following XPO executives will transition to their respective roles, subject to completion of the planned transaction:

  • Malcolm Wilson, currently chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, will become CEO of the new company’s global business. Wilson has three decades of executive experience managing multinational supply chain operations. Under his leadership, XPO’s European logistics business has achieved unprecedented growth and efficiencies. Wilson joined XPO in 2015 through the company’s acquisition of industry leader Norbert Dentressangle, where he was head of the logistics division and a member of the executive board. He grew the logistics division to global scale as Norbert Dentressangle’s largest revenue-producing unit.
     
  • Richard Cawston is XPO’s president, supply chain logistics – Europe, and will continue in this role with the new company. Cawston joined XPO through the Norbert Dentressangle acquisition in 2015. He initially served as managing director of XPO’s logistics operations in the UK and Ireland before assuming leadership of the broader European logistics network. His 20-year career includes deep expertise in the e-commerce sector, where XPO is the European logistics leader in outsourced fulfillment.
     
  • Ashfaque Chowdhury is XPO’s president, supply chain logistics ­­– Americas and Asia Pacific, and will continue in this role with the new company. Chowdhury had 20 years of senior experience with New Breed Logistics when he joined XPO in 2014, initially serving as chief information officer for the logistics segment. As head of North America, Latin America and Asia, he has transformed logistics into a data-driven business and leads the implementation of cutting-edge supply chain solutions for some of the world’s largest companies.

As previously announced, XPO expects to complete the spin-off in the second half of 2021, creating a separate, publicly traded logistics company. Its board of directors will be chaired by Brad Jacobs, who will continue to serve as chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics.

Seite 1 von 4
XPO Logistics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Announces Senior Leadership for Logistics Segment Spin-Off GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced the senior leadership team for the intended spin-off of the company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
 GameStop Reports 2020 Holiday Sales Results
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
XPO Logistics Partners with Truckers Against Trafficking to Help Combat Human Trafficking
05.01.21
XPO Logistics Uses Virtual Reality to Train Less-Than-Truckload Employees
21.12.20
XPO Logistics Releases Whitepaper: “Holiday Peak 2020: A Glimpse into the Future of E-Commerce”
18.12.20
XPO Logistics Begins US Deliveries of COVID-19 Vaccine