 

Annexon Highlights Recent Achievements and Outlines Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its Broad Portfolio of Complement Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 13:00  |  58   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders of the body, brain and eye, today highlights recent achievements and outlines expected key 2021 milestones at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference, held virtually.

“2020 was a foundational year for Annexon as we laid the groundwork to build a leading complement therapeutics company with an innovative portfolio for a broad range of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases,” said Douglas Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “With our strong capital position, highly experienced leadership team and precision medicine approach, we are rapidly advancing our portfolio and are poised to drive value in 2021 and beyond.”

2020 Program & Corporate Highlights

  • Phase 2/3 trial of ANX005 in patients with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) was initiated in late 2020
  • Drug-drug interaction (DDI) trial of ANX005 co-administered with IVIg in GBS patients was fully enrolled in late 2020
  • Phase 2 trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington’s Disease (HD) was initiated in late 2020
  • Phase 1 first-in-human trial of ANX009 subcutaneous formulated monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment (Fab) was initiated in 2020
  • In July 2020, Annexon completed an upsized IPO resulting in net proceeds of $262.7 million, which followed a successful private crossover financing in June 2020 with net proceeds of $96.8 million
  • In July 2020, Michael Overdorf was appointed chief business officer to oversee corporate development and commercial strategy efforts for the company, bringing nearly 20 years of executive leadership experience from Eli Lilly in business development and commercial roles

2021 Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

  • ANX005, a clinical-stage investigational monoclonal antibody intended to treat patients with complement-mediated disorders
    ○  Data from the DDI trial assessing safety and potential pharmacokinetic effect of ANX005 and IVIg in GBS is anticipated in early 2021
    ○  Initial data from the Phase 2 trial in HD is anticipated in 2H 2021
    ○  Phase 2 trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is planned to initiate in early 2021, with initial data anticipated in 2H 2021
    Seite 1 von 3
    Annexon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Annexon Highlights Recent Achievements and Outlines Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its Broad Portfolio of Complement Therapeutics SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
 GameStop Reports 2020 Holiday Sales Results
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Annexon to Present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference
21.12.20
Annexon Announces Initiation of Phase 2/3 Trial of ANX005 in Patients with Guillain-Barré Syndrome