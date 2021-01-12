Annexon Highlights Recent Achievements and Outlines Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its Broad Portfolio of Complement Therapeutics

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders of the body, brain and eye, today highlights recent achievements and outlines expected key 2021 milestones at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference, held virtually.



“2020 was a foundational year for Annexon as we laid the groundwork to build a leading complement therapeutics company with an innovative portfolio for a broad range of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases,” said Douglas Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “With our strong capital position, highly experienced leadership team and precision medicine approach, we are rapidly advancing our portfolio and are poised to drive value in 2021 and beyond.”