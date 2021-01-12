Annexon Highlights Recent Achievements and Outlines Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its Broad Portfolio of Complement Therapeutics
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”)
(Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative disorders of the
body, brain and eye, today highlights recent achievements and outlines expected key 2021 milestones at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference, held virtually.
“2020 was a foundational year for Annexon as we laid the groundwork to build a leading complement therapeutics company with an innovative portfolio for a broad range of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases,” said Douglas Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “With our strong capital position, highly experienced leadership team and precision medicine approach, we are rapidly advancing our portfolio and are poised to drive value in 2021 and beyond.”
2020 Program & Corporate Highlights
- Phase 2/3 trial of ANX005 in patients with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) was initiated in late 2020
- Drug-drug interaction (DDI) trial of ANX005 co-administered with IVIg in GBS patients was fully enrolled in late 2020
- Phase 2 trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington’s Disease (HD) was initiated in late 2020
- Phase 1 first-in-human trial of ANX009 subcutaneous formulated monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment (Fab) was initiated in 2020
- In July 2020, Annexon completed an upsized IPO resulting in net proceeds of $262.7 million, which followed a successful private crossover financing in June 2020 with net proceeds of $96.8 million
- In July 2020, Michael Overdorf was appointed chief business officer to oversee corporate development and commercial strategy efforts for the company, bringing nearly 20 years of executive leadership experience from Eli Lilly in business development and commercial roles
2021 Anticipated Upcoming Milestones
-
ANX005, a clinical-stage investigational monoclonal antibody intended to treat patients with complement-mediated disorders
○ Data from the DDI trial assessing safety and potential pharmacokinetic effect of ANX005 and IVIg in GBS is anticipated in early 2021
○ Initial data from the Phase 2 trial in HD is anticipated in 2H 2021
○ Phase 2 trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is planned to initiate in early 2021, with initial data anticipated in 2H 2021
