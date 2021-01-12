 

Kymera Therapeutics Announces Key 2021 Goals and Milestones to Support its Evolution into a Fully Integrated Degrader Medicines Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 13:00  |  71   |   |   

Company plans Phase 1 trial initiations across three novel degrader programs by end of 2021

Initiation of the single ascending dose portion of Phase 1 trial of KT-474 in healthy volunteers anticipated in 1Q 2021

Strong financial position to support pipeline execution with opportunities to accelerate growth and broaden clinical indications

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced its research and development goals for 2021 as it transitions into a clinical-stage company.

“This promises to be a transformational year for Kymera, as it marks our planned entry into the clinic for multiple novel therapeutic candidates designed to degrade intractable disease targets. Kymera has made tremendous strides in advancing our platform and science, but that work is in service to a larger mission - to invent and deliver new medicines for the patients who need them most,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “This year, our focus will be demonstrating the clinical potential for our lead programs, expanding our pipeline of innovative therapeutic candidates, advancing our novel E3 ligase-enabled pipeline, and continuing to build toward a fully integrated biotech company. We plan to administer our heterobifunctional degraders for the first time to healthy volunteers, as well as patients with immune-inflammatory diseases and cancer, with a goal of establishing our first proof-of-biology in humans in 2021.”

2021 Pipeline Objectives
Kymera is discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics designed to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s own natural protein degradation system, with an initial focus on immune-inflammatory diseases and oncology.

IRAK4 Degrader Program
IRAK4 is a key protein involved in inflammation mediated by the activation of toll-like receptors (TLRs) and IL-1 receptors (IL-1Rs). Aberrant activation of these pathways is the underlying cause of multiple immune-inflammatory conditions. KT-474, a potential first-in-class, highly active and selective, orally bioavailable IRAK4 degrader, is being developed for the treatment of TLR/IL-1R-driven immune-inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical need, such as hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), atopic dermatitis (AD), rheumatoid arthritis, and potentially other indications.

Seite 1 von 6
Kymera Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kymera Therapeutics Announces Key 2021 Goals and Milestones to Support its Evolution into a Fully Integrated Degrader Medicines Company Company plans Phase 1 trial initiations across three novel degrader programs by end of 2021 Initiation of the single ascending dose portion of Phase 1 trial of KT-474 in healthy volunteers anticipated in 1Q 2021 Strong financial position to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
 GameStop Reports 2020 Holiday Sales Results
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Kymera Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021
16.12.20
Kymera Therapeutics Announces Key Leadership Appointments