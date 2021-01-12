Kymera Therapeutics Announces Key 2021 Goals and Milestones to Support its Evolution into a Fully Integrated Degrader Medicines Company

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced its research and development goals for 2021 as it transitions into a clinical-stage company.

“This promises to be a transformational year for Kymera, as it marks our planned entry into the clinic for multiple novel therapeutic candidates designed to degrade intractable disease targets. Kymera has made tremendous strides in advancing our platform and science, but that work is in service to a larger mission - to invent and deliver new medicines for the patients who need them most,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “This year, our focus will be demonstrating the clinical potential for our lead programs, expanding our pipeline of innovative therapeutic candidates, advancing our novel E3 ligase-enabled pipeline, and continuing to build toward a fully integrated biotech company. We plan to administer our heterobifunctional degraders for the first time to healthy volunteers, as well as patients with immune-inflammatory diseases and cancer, with a goal of establishing our first proof-of-biology in humans in 2021.”

2021 Pipeline Objectives

Kymera is discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics designed to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s own natural protein degradation system, with an initial focus on immune-inflammatory diseases and oncology.

IRAK4 Degrader Program

IRAK4 is a key protein involved in inflammation mediated by the activation of toll-like receptors (TLRs) and IL-1 receptors (IL-1Rs). Aberrant activation of these pathways is the underlying cause of multiple immune-inflammatory conditions. KT-474, a potential first-in-class, highly active and selective, orally bioavailable IRAK4 degrader, is being developed for the treatment of TLR/IL-1R-driven immune-inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical need, such as hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), atopic dermatitis (AD), rheumatoid arthritis, and potentially other indications.