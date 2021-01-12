 

Albertsons Companies Announces Common Stock Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021   

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the “Company”) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.10 per share of Class A common stock and Class A-1 common stock. The cash dividend is consistent with the Company’s dividend policy established in connection with its initial public offering. The cash dividend is payable on February 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2021.

The Company’s comprehensive capital allocation strategy leverages the Company’s strong and consistent levels of free cash flow to drive profitable growth, maintain a strong balance sheet and create value for shareholders, including through the payment of dividends.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Companies operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, perspectives and projected financial performance, are forward-looking statements. The words “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and similar expressions, when related to the Company and its subsidiaries, indicate forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that actual results could differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact. The Company also cautions that undue reliance should not be placed on any of the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no responsibility to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect actual outcomes. Information about certain potential factors that could affect our business and financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020, as amended, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 20, 2020 and September 12, 2020, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and may be contained in reports subsequently filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

