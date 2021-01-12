 

Good Times Restaurants Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter Same Store Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 13:30  |  14   |   |   

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM), operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, today announced that year-over-year same store sales for its Good Times brand increased 22.1% for its first fiscal quarter ended December 29, 2020. Year-over-year same store sales at its Bad Daddy’s brand decreased 11.8% during the quarter compared to its fiscal 2020 first quarter, driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated government restrictions related to restaurant dining rooms, including the closure of dining rooms in its twelve Colorado Bad Daddy’s for part of November and all of December. Same store sales and average weekly sales at Bad Daddy’s and Good Times for each month of the quarter are as follows:

 

 

Good Times Burgers &
Frozen Custard

 

Bad Daddy’s
Burger Bar

Fiscal Period

 

Same
Store
Sales1

 

Average
Weekly
Sales2

 

Same
Store
Sales1

 

Average
Weekly
Sales2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October (4 weeks)

 

15.0

%

 

25,750

 

-2.7

%

 

41,782

November (4 weeks)

 

22.4

%

 

27,185

