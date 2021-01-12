P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7907 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after February 16, 2021 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on January 22, 2021, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on January 22, 2021.

