 

Delta Apparel Announces Stronger than Expected First Quarter Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 13:30  |  13   |   |   

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced preliminary sales results for its 2021 fiscal first quarter ended January 2, 2021.

The Company expects overall net sales for its December quarter to be approximately $94 million. The stronger than anticipated sales, resulting in only a slight decline from the $95.9 million achieved in the prior year, was driven by strong order demand coupled with impeccable manufacturing and operational execution at all levels.

Robert W. Humphreys, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely pleased with the top-line results delivered this quarter, particularly considering the notable headwinds presented. We entered October with $31 million, or about 20%, less finished goods inventory than a year ago, as our manufacturing operations worked to replenish inventory following a fifteen-week government-mandated shutdown in the June quarter and the robust sales we achieved in the September quarter. Inventory availability was then further hampered by two major hurricanes that hit Central America in October and November. We are pleased to have quickly resumed production after the hurricanes and are now in expansion mode across our manufacturing platform to produce record level outputs.”

The Company also faced unforeseen challenges in its DTG2Go digital print business and across its e-commerce sites as major freight carriers limited daily package pickups and unexpectedly shortened the holiday shipping calendar by shifting to an earlier cutoff for guaranteed holiday deliveries.

Humphreys further commented, “We have proven over the past year that Delta Apparel is resilient and can successfully navigate the many challenges recently faced by the world. Our better than anticipated sales and operational performance in the December quarter should allow us to achieve positive net income in the first quarter, with sequential improvement in earnings as the year unfolds.”

As previously announced, the Company is scheduled to host a virtual fireside chat today at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Delta Apparel's website at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Real Player or Windows Media Player is required to listen to the webcast.

Full Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 on February 8, 2021
 Final and complete financial results for the Company’s fiscal year 2021 first quarter ended January 2, 2021, will be released after the market close on February 8, 2021. At 4:30 p.m. ET on that day, the Company’s senior management will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and business outlook. The Company invites you to join the call by dialing 800-437-2398. If calling from outside the United States, please dial 323-289-6576. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register for the teleconference webcast and download any necessary software. A replay of the call will be available through March 8, 2021. To access the telephone replay, participants should dial toll-free 844-512-2921. International callers can dial 412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 3131301.

