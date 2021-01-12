Schwab Expands Fixed Income Offering With Launch of 20 Wasmer Schroeder Strategies

“We know a growing number of clients are seeking flexible investment solutions to help generate income,” said Rick Wurster, Head of Schwab Asset Management Solutions and CEO of CSIM. “The Wasmer Schroeder Strategies complement our existing fixed income offerings and are managed with an eye to providing strong, risk-adjusted performance. We are excited to provide Schwab clients with even more choices to address a range of maturity, credit, risk, liquidity and tax needs and preferences.”

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM), an asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation, announced today it is expanding its lineup of fixed income strategies available to Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Schwab) clients with 20 Wasmer Schroeder Strategies consisting of tax exempt and taxable fixed income separately managed accounts, including bond ladders and actively managed strategies.

Wasmer Schroeder Strategies’ tenured team of investment professionals, including those responsible for portfolio management and credit research, are part of the expanded fixed income investment capabilities that CSIM acquired with the asset acquisition of Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, LLC, which closed on July 1, 2020.

“Wasmer Schroeder Strategies’ experienced investment team takes a disciplined, collaborative approach to fixed income management, and places a high priority on in-depth credit research,” added Wurster. “We believe the Wasmer Schroeder Strategies will help clients who value having direct ownership of bonds but want a team of professionals to manage their fixed income assets.”

The Wasmer Schroeder Strategies now available to Schwab clients comprise six actively managed strategies, two ultra-short fixed income strategies, and 12 bond ladders. For more information, visit www.schwab.com/wasmer-schroeder.

About Charles Schwab Investment Management

As of September 30, 2020, Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. managed approximately $534.0 billion on a discretionary basis and approximately $18.0 billion on a non-discretionary basis. More information is available at www.schwabfunds.com.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.