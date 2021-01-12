GZ6G Technologies Corp. Retains Auditor & Securities Counsel to Complete 2020/2019 Fiscal Audits & Registration Statement to Become Fully Reporting With Securities and Exchange Commission, Next Step Towards Up Listing to OTCQB Q2 2021

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMarkets: GZIC ) announces it has retained the PCAOB registered public accounting firm of Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah, who previously completed audits of the Company’s consolidated 2018 and 2017 financial results, to immediately commence an audit of our current results for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Further, the Company has retained securities counsel to complete the preparation and submission of a registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to become fully reporting, enhancing our access to investment capital.

Coleman Smith, President of GZIC, states, “Having recently secured additional financing to allow us to move to the natural next phase of corporate growth, including the addition of employees to our controlled subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp., and in order to carry out our 2021 mandate. We are also actively taking the steps to become fully reporting on the Securities and Exchange Commission to ultimately up-list to OTCQB, providing GZIC the opportunity to speak to a larger investment community as we push towards our 2021 business goals. We are excited to be moving beyond the impact of COVID-19 back to the key corporate business of providing wireless hardware gateways, communications, marketing and sponsorship, with an immediate focus on acquiring, developing and overseeing innovative wireless IoT technology companies for the emerging 5G and WiFi6 marketplaces.”

“The Company expects to file initial documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission no later than March 1, 2021, with a view to up-listing in Q2 2021,” added Smith. “We will also expect to unveil updated corporate websites in the near future for GZIC and our controlled subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp., providing our investors, customers and business partners comprehensive information on our current and planned operations, our scope of communications, product offerings, marketing and sponsorship opportunities and other key services.”

Green Zebra Media Corp.

Our operating subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp., is a provider of wireless hardware gateways, communications, marketing and sponsorship, data analytics platforms and CRM technology. Our products are used for stadiums, cities, airports, universities and hospitality markets. The focus of Green Zebra for fiscal 2021 will be contracts which can most efficiently, and cost effectively, bring revenue generating operations through partnerships with venues and industries that must adapt to the new 5G and WiFi6 environment.

About GZ6G Technologies Corp.

GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTC: GZIC), a wireless Internet of Things (IoT) technology holdings company, is focused on acquiring, developing and overseeing innovative wireless IoT technology companies for the emerging 5G and WiFI6 marketplaces, including target markets such as stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

To be added to our distribution list, please email, customersupport@greenzebra.net. For more information, visit us at www.GZ6G.com, www.twitter.com/GZ6tech

Contact Information cole@greenzebra.net.

SOURCE: GZ6G Technology Corp. (formerly Green Zebra International Corp.)