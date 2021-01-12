 

GZ6G Technologies Corp. Retains Auditor & Securities Counsel to Complete 2020/2019 Fiscal Audits & Registration Statement to Become Fully Reporting With Securities and Exchange Commission, Next Step Towards Up Listing to OTCQB Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 13:30  |   |   |   

GZ6G Technologies plans to file initial registration statement by March 1, 2021, next step towards plans to upgrade to OTCQB in Q2 2021

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMarkets: GZIC) announces it has retained the PCAOB registered public accounting firm of Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah, who previously completed audits of the Company’s consolidated 2018 and 2017 financial results, to immediately commence an audit of our current results for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.  Further, the Company has retained securities counsel to complete the preparation and submission of a registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to become fully reporting, enhancing our access to investment capital. 

Coleman Smith, President of GZIC, states, “Having recently secured additional financing to allow us to move to the natural next phase of corporate growth, including the addition of employees to our controlled subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp., and in order to carry out our 2021 mandate.  We are also actively taking the steps to become fully reporting on the Securities and Exchange Commission to ultimately up-list to OTCQB, providing GZIC the opportunity to speak to a larger investment community as we push towards our 2021 business goals.  We are excited to be moving beyond the impact of COVID-19 back to the key corporate business of providing wireless hardware gateways, communications, marketing and sponsorship, with an immediate focus on acquiring, developing and overseeing innovative wireless IoT technology companies for the emerging 5G and WiFi6 marketplaces.”

“The Company expects to file initial documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission no later than March 1, 2021, with a view to up-listing in Q2 2021,” added Smith. “We will also expect to unveil updated corporate websites in the near future for GZIC and our controlled subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp., providing our investors, customers and business partners comprehensive information on our current and planned operations, our scope of communications, product offerings, marketing and sponsorship opportunities and other key services.”

Green Zebra Media Corp.

Our operating subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp., is a provider of wireless hardware gateways, communications, marketing and sponsorship, data analytics platforms and CRM technology. Our products are used for stadiums, cities, airports, universities and hospitality markets. The focus of Green Zebra for fiscal 2021 will be contracts which can most efficiently, and cost effectively, bring revenue generating operations through partnerships with venues and industries that must adapt to the new 5G and WiFi6 environment.

About GZ6G Technologies Corp.

GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTC: GZIC), a wireless Internet of Things (IoT) technology holdings company, is focused on acquiring, developing and overseeing innovative wireless IoT technology companies for the emerging 5G and WiFI6 marketplaces, including target markets such as stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. 

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

To be added to our distribution list, please email, customersupport@greenzebra.net. For more information, visit us at www.GZ6G.comwww.twitter.com/GZ6tech

Contact Information cole@greenzebra.net.

SOURCE:  GZ6G Technology Corp. (formerly Green Zebra International Corp.)


GZ6G Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GZ6G Technologies Corp. Retains Auditor & Securities Counsel to Complete 2020/2019 Fiscal Audits & Registration Statement to Become Fully Reporting With Securities and Exchange Commission, Next Step Towards Up Listing to OTCQB Q2 2021 GZ6G Technologies plans to file initial registration statement by March 1, 2021, next step towards plans to upgrade to OTCQB in Q2 2021 Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMarkets: GZIC) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
 GameStop Reports 2020 Holiday Sales Results
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Green Zebra Media Corp. Announces System for Award Management (SAM) Registration Through US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is Complete
16.12.20
Green Zebra Media, Majority-Controlled Subsidiary of GZ6G Technologies Corp., Relocating HQ to Las Vegas, Nevada