Geomega Successfully Completes Rare Earths Pilot Plant Testing

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geomega Resources Inc. (“Geomega” or the “Corporation”) (TSX.V: GMA) (OTC: GOMRF) a developer of clean technologies for the mining, refining and recycling of rare earths, is pleased to announce the successful completion of testing and optimization of its Rare Earths Pilot Plant (“Pilot Plant”), located at the National Research Council Canada facility in Boucherville, Quebec.



This is the 2nd generation pilot plant after the completion of the mini pilot in April 2019 (see full press release). Significant engineering work was performed which confirmed the validity of the Corporation’s recycling technology of rare earths from magnets (see full press release). Geomega is pleased to report that the next engineering phase will begin shortly followed by the ordering and receipt of equipment for the construction of the larger demonstration plant located in Saint-Bruno, Quebec.