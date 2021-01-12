Geomega Successfully Completes Rare Earths Pilot Plant Testing
MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geomega Resources Inc. (“Geomega” or the “Corporation”) (TSX.V: GMA) (OTC: GOMRF) a developer of clean technologies for
the mining, refining and recycling of rare earths, is pleased to announce the successful completion of testing and optimization of its Rare Earths Pilot Plant (“Pilot Plant”),
located at the National Research Council Canada facility in Boucherville, Quebec.
This is the 2nd generation pilot plant after the completion of the mini pilot in April 2019 (see full press release). Significant engineering work was performed which confirmed the validity of the Corporation’s recycling technology of rare earths from magnets (see full press release). Geomega is pleased to report that the next engineering phase will begin shortly followed by the ordering and receipt of equipment for the construction of the larger demonstration plant located in Saint-Bruno, Quebec.
Four complete rounds of testing covering the entire recycling process were completed to date and these have confirmed the efficacy of the Corporation’s technology to produce rare earths. Pilot Plant testing has also validated and facilitated equipment selection for the demonstration plant. In addition, an important part of the Pilot Plant was to validate process efficiencies:
- Rare earths recoveries >90%,
- Main reagent regeneration around 90%
- Product purities (>99.5% REO)
- Heating and cooling design update to confirm process schedule (3 batch process per 8-hour shift).
In addition, two new features were successfully tested and integrated into the Corporation’s recycling process:
- Boron – a small although important component in NdFeB magnets (Neodymium Iron Boron) can now be recovered as a by-product of the process. This will have a positive impact on both energy efficiency and anticipated revenues of the project.
- Hydrogen – an emerging clean energy fuel in Quebec and globally. The process has demonstrated an ability to produce hydrogen as a by-product that could be collected. Hydrogen recovery is important because of its potential to reduce the overall energy consumption of the project. Most importantly, hydrogen recovery demonstrates the potential in applying the process to other metal rich feeds that lack valuables elements and are therefore not being recycled today due to poor economics.
The Corporation expects to continue running the pilot unit on an as needed basis to test various types of feed materials it receives on a regular basis and to produce additional material for testing by various end users.
