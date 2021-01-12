Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Provides 2020 Year-End Corporate Update

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc . (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based fintech company focused on building a 21st century digital payment solution, IPSIPay, provides a 2020 year-end corporate update.

· The Company’s toxic debt was completely eliminated

· In the last two quarters since July 2020 the Company’s stock has doubled in price and has increased its liquidity

· The Company’s Advisory Board has expanded and brought about new ideas on strategic planning and execution for 2021 (https://investor.ipsipay.com/leadership/)

· Joint Ventures were launched with Planet Hunny to leverage strong marketing expertise and partner network and BLGI to advance and implement its blockchain technology development

· Horizons Law and Consulting Group was retained to advise Innovative on the creation of its own stable IPSI Coin

· New brand identity, IPSIPay, was introduced and rebranded website was launched (https://investor.ipsipay.com/)

· Strong focus on Social media strategy and IR outreach in order to keep shareholders updated

· Critical software upgrades were implemented for the Company’s self-service kiosks, digital wallet, and integrated payment service providers

“Looking back at 2020 we acknowledge that fintech world and industry as a whole has entered a new phase of its evolution and we welcome this new reality. Cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions are here to stay, regulations become more defined, banks are slowly embracing the change1.

Given the significant progress this year, I believe we came out of COVID-19 pandemic stronger than ever and the Company is uniquely positioned to become a leading payment technology provider within the underserved communities,” said William Corbett, President and CEO of Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. "We built a solid foundation in 2020 and are planning to continue to execute on our strategy in 2021, giving a wide range of consumers the ability to send instant money remittances world-wide and make digital payments for products and services in a most secure and cost-effective way.”