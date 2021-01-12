United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. and Bocana Resources Ltd. Announce $2.5 Million Private Placement, With a Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced on August 10, 2020, United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV:UHO) (Frankfurt:18U1) ("United Hunter" or the "Company") has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated August 7, 2020, to complete a reverse takeover transaction (the “Transaction”) pursuant to which the Company will, directly or indirectly, acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Bocana Resources Ltd. ("Bocana").

In connection with the Transaction, the Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”), for up to $2,500,000, with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. ("Palisades"), an arm's length party. Palisades is not expected to become an insider in connection with the lead order. The Offering shall consist of i) $2,000,000 in subscription receipts of Bocana (each, a “Subscription Receipt”); and ii) $500,000 in units of Bocana (the “Units”). The Subscription Receipts and Units shall each be priced at $0.10 (the “Issue Price”).