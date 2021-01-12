 

United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. and Bocana Resources Ltd. Announce $2.5 Million Private Placement, With a Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced on August 10, 2020, United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV:UHO) (Frankfurt:18U1) ("United Hunter" or the "Company") has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated August 7, 2020, to complete a reverse takeover transaction (the “Transaction”) pursuant to which the Company will, directly or indirectly, acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Bocana Resources Ltd. ("Bocana").

In connection with the Transaction, the Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”), for up to $2,500,000, with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. ("Palisades"), an arm's length party. Palisades is not expected to become an insider in connection with the lead order. The Offering shall consist of i) $2,000,000 in subscription receipts of Bocana (each, a “Subscription Receipt”); and ii) $500,000 in units of Bocana (the “Units”). The Subscription Receipts and Units shall each be priced at $0.10 (the “Issue Price”).

Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof, without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holder, to receive one Unit, upon the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined below) (the “RTO Closing”) prior to the Termination Time (as defined below). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of Bocana (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable at the option of the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to $0.25 for a period of 36 months following the Listing Date (as defined below).

Overview of Bocana

Bocana is a private corporation incorporated under the CBCA and carrying on business as a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia. Bocana, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions (“Escala”) located at the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia and has pending additional applications with the Corporación Minera de Bolivia to acquire the mining rights to two additional concession areas, also in the Sud Lipez Province of Bolivia.

