Tryg A/S will publish annual results for 2020 and hosts a conference call on 26 January 2021
Tryg will publish the Group’s annual results for 2020 on 26 January 2021 at around 7:30 CET.
Conference call
Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call will be held in English.
|Date
|26 January 2021
|Time
|10:00 CET
|Dial-in numbers
|
+45 (DK) 7872 3252
+44 (0) (UK) 333 300 9032
+1 (US) 833 526 8383
You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.
All annual material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.
