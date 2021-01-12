 

Tryg A/S will publish annual results for 2020 and hosts a conference call on 26 January 2021

Tryg will publish the Group’s annual results for 2020 on 26 January 2021 at around 7:30 CET.

Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held in English.

Date 26 January 2021
Time 10:00 CET
 Dial-in numbers +45 (DK) 7872 3252

+44 (0) (UK) 333 300 9032

+1 (US) 833 526 8383


You can sign up for an e-mail reminder on tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcasted on this site. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

All annual material can be downloaded on tryg.com shortly after the time of release.

