Tryg A/S will publish annual results for 2020 and hosts a conference call on 26 January 2021

Tryg will publish the Group’s annual results for 2020 on 26 January 2021 at around 7:30 CET.

Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Morten Hübbe, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CCO Johan Kirstein Brammer will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.