Thryv, Inc. Named G2 Leader in 13 Categories for Winter 2021

Thryv has also recently received industry recognition as a finalist in the 2020-21 Cloud Awards ; ranked Best SMS Software and Scheduling Software Company of 2021 by Digital.com ; and is named in four Top 20 categories for Capterra , a Gartner company.

Dallas, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end customer experience platform built for small business, has been named a leader in multiple categories in the newly released G2 Winter 2021 Reports. G2 is the largest tech marketplace where small businesses can discover and review technology and make more informed software purchasing decisions.

Thryv is pleased to announce it has earned awards as a Leader* in 13 G2 categories – the most honors it has gained in a single quarter. Thryv was named a Leader for Small Business for the fifth quarter in a row, and an overall Leader among competitors across all categories.

Thryv provides its users a multitude of capabilities on one platform, such as CRM, marketing automation, payments, online scheduling, social media management and more. This has earned Thryv the Momentum Leader award for the second quarter in a row.

The Momentum Leader award signifies that Thryv ranks among the top 25 percent of software platforms in all product categories, such as Payment Gateways. “With the recent launch of ThryvPay, the payment processing service specifically designed for service-driven businesses, we expect to continue to build momentum in the market while delivering the software features small businesses need,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing.

Other Momentum Leader categories include CRM; Marketing Automation; Online Appointment Scheduling; Online Reputation Management; Social Media Management and Local Listings Management.

In the CRM category, Thryv earned higher satisfaction scores than competitors Keap and Salesforce Essentials. Thryv also scored higher for Marketing Automation implementation than HubSpot Marketing Hub, Act-On, Keap and Pardot. This score takes into account ease of setup, implementation time and user adoption. Thryv climbed four positions for this index, compared to last quarter.

“Our dedication to providing capabilities that our customers request, paired with industry-leading technical support, is what continues to put Thryv in the leadership category,” Cantor said. “Because all G2 awards are solely determined by the reviews, sentiment and commentary from verified users, we consider these accolades some of our highest honors of the year.”