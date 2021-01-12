Gett completes US$115m funding round from strong investor base

- Clear parallels between what Gett is doing today and the likes of Amadeus and Booking.com

- Gett completes 2020 operationally profitable and on budget

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gett, the global ground travel SaaS platform, has completed a $115 million funding round as it continues to roll-out its ground travel software platform for businesses worldwide.

The additional $15 million is an extension of the $100M round announced in June 2020 to accommodate interest from new investor Pelham Capital Investments Ltd. and Gett's existing investors. The proceeds will be used to further accelerate the development of the SaaS platform and the company's global expansion.

Gett brings the fragmented world of ride-hailing companies and corporate fleets together on one platform, optimising its clients' corporate ground travel needs, from booking and riding to invoicing and analytics, saving corporates both time and money while increasing employee satisfaction.

Dave Waiser, Chief Executive Officer at Gett, said: "We are on a journey to transform corporate ground travel and I'm delighted that investors find our model attractive. This investment will allow us to further develop our SaaS technology and deepen our proposition within the corporate ground travel market.

"It has been an incredibly difficult period for the travel sector but we are pleased to have finished 2020 operationally profitable and on budget."

Amos Genish, Gett Chairman, added: "This funding round was oversubscribed, which shows the market's interest in our platform and long term vision. Gett is disrupting and transforming a fragmented market delivering ever-critical cost optimisation and client satisfaction.

"There are clear parallels between Gett and GDS companies like Amadeus or Sabre Group, which improved travel booking experience in the highly fragmented air travel sector twenty years ago; and Booking.com, which transformed the hotel industry's supply market. Gett is following the same, proven business model to solve fragmented supply in ground transportation for Corporates."

About Gett:

Gett is a leading ground travel software platform for businesses. We are transforming corporate travel with our mobility software, putting clients' preferred ride-hailing apps and car services onto one SaaS platform. By optimising the entire experience - from booking and riding to automatic invoicing and insightful analytics - Gett typically saves clients 25-40% on their global ground travel costs, while offering an expenseless travel environment for business travelers.

Gett launched one of the first-ever on-demand B2B mobility services in 2010. Our advanced technology makes business ground travel simpler, safer, and more efficient. Gett's software platform powers, among other clients, a third of the Fortune 500 companies.

We believe in a future where our software helps businesses thrive, by empowering people to be their best on the go.

