 

ExOne Launches Online Calculator for Manufacturers to Quickly Compare the Cost of Metal 3D Printing for Production

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 13:59  |  70   |   |   

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using high-speed binder jetting technology, has launched a new online estimating tool for companies considering moving production of metal parts to high-speed binder jet 3D printing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005220/en/

The new ExOne Production Metal Cost Calculator provides manufacturers with a per-part estimate for binder jet 3D printing a precision metal part, so the technology can easily be compared to other traditional and additive manufacturing technologies. The tool is available at exone.com/productioncalculator. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new ExOne Production Metal Cost Calculator provides manufacturers with a per-part estimate for binder jet 3D printing a precision metal part, so the technology can easily be compared to other traditional and additive manufacturing technologies. The tool is available at exone.com/productioncalculator. (Photo: Business Wire)

The ExOne Production Metal Cost Calculator is designed to provide manufacturers with a per-part estimate for binder jet 3D printing a precision metal part so they can quickly compare the technology to other forms of traditional and additive manufacturing.

The new tool requires just a few easy inputs – material, machine, part dimensions and volume – and is based on the purchase of any one of ExOne’s four Pro series printers, a lineup that competes with existing systems from Digital Metal and new binder jet systems from Desktop Metal, GE and HP.

“As customers compare new binder jetting options in the marketplace, we wanted to provide greater transparency into the affordable costs of binder jetting with ExOne technology,” said John Hartner, ExOne’s CEO. “Our new estimating tool takes a comprehensive range of costs into account, such as initial capital investment, throughput speeds, material, binder, replacement printheads, and more. Our team is confident that our high-speed systems offer the best value in terms of build area, throughput, consumable costs, material flexibility, and experience.”

ExOne’s production-ready lineup includes the:

  • X1 25Pro large metal 3D printer, which launched in 2019 and is being successfully used by many manufacturers worldwide today. It offers a maximum build rate of 3,600 cc/hr, which makes it faster and more affordable to operate than comparably sized systems in the market today.
  • X1 160Pro extra-large metal 3D printer, which is in production at ExOne’s German facility and shipping to customers soon. With a maximum print speed of 10,000 cc/hr, the 160Pro is ExOne’s 10th and most anticipated metal printer ever – offering the best value when considering size, speed, and material flexibility. Market demand for the 160Pro has been stronger than expected.
  • InnoventPro, which comes to market in late 2021 with a 3-liter or 5-liter build volume and is a faster version of the Innovent+ – the world’s most popular metal binder jetting system since 2016. Final specifications for the InnoventPro will be released closer to production in late 2021.

The ExOne Production Metal Cost Calculator is now live at www.exone.com/productioncalculator.

Seite 1 von 2
The ExOne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ExOne Launches Online Calculator for Manufacturers to Quickly Compare the Cost of Metal 3D Printing for Production The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using high-speed binder jetting technology, has launched a new online estimating tool for companies considering moving production of metal parts to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
The ExOne Company to Virtually Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference