Oaktree Acquisition Corp. Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Teleconference Details

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (“OAC”) (NYSE: OAC), today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and New York authorities, OAC is strongly encouraging that shareholders attend the extraordinary general meeting of OAC’s shareholders, which will be held on January 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., New York City Time (the “General Meeting”), by teleconference rather than in person. The purpose of the General Meeting is to vote on certain proposals relating to the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 30, 2020 (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”), by and among OAC, Rx Merger Sub, Inc. and Hims, Inc. (“Hims”) and the transactions contemplated thereby (the “Business Combination”).

The General Meeting will be accessible by dialing +1 (833) 495-0910 (toll free—North America) or (209) 940-8047 (International). Shareholders will be able to ask questions to OAC’s management via the conference line.