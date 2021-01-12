 

ParTech, Inc. Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Point-of-Sale Applications in Quick-Service/Fast-Casual Restaurants 2020–2021

ParTech, Inc. (“ParTech”), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technology solutions to the restaurant industry, was recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Point-of-Sale (POS) Applications in Quick-Service/Fast-Casual Restaurants 2020–2021.i ParTech, Inc. Is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

The IDC MarketScape evaluates POS vendors based upon their product and service capabilities and how well their future strategies align to what customers will require in three to five years.

“From a solutions perspective, PAR offers a broad portfolio of capabilities including hardware, POS and back-office software, online ordering, loyalty, merchant services, and drive-thru communication solutions and services,” wrote Dorothy Creamer, senior research analyst for IDC. “The size and scale of PAR provides restaurants looking to scale a strong innovation partner.”

The IDC MarketScape report cited PAR's open platform approach, which boasts a large integration partner ecosystem with over 135+ partners providing out-of-the-box integration capabilities, as a strength. PAR's cloud-based solution also meets the performance and scalability demands presented by large enterprise concepts (1,000s of stores) and single-site independent operations.

“For our inaugural inclusion in an IDC MarketScape on POS software, it’s incredibly gratifying to be recognized as a leader in the restaurant technology industry,” Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology Corporation, said. “It’s a reflection of our promise of being the open platform for restaurant operators who innovate to win. While we’re keenly aware of how challenging this year has been for restaurants, we want to make sure our customers continue to deliver the meals and moments their guests crave now more than ever.”

i IDC, IDC MarketScape for WW Point-of-Sale Applications in the Quick Service (QSR)/Fast Casual Restaurants Sector 2020-2021, Doc #US46261220, Dorothy Creamer, December 2020

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast-casual, table service, and ghost kitchens to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

