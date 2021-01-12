 

Swissmedic Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Switzerland

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, has authorized the COVID-19 Moderna Vaccine in Switzerland.

The authorization is given according to the ordinary approvals procedure and is based on a rolling submission of data and the totality of scientific evidence shared by the Company, including a data analysis from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical study announced on November 30.

“Having our COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna authorized in Switzerland is an important milestone for us,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Switzerland has played a critical role in Moderna’s history since our early days and it means a lot to us that we can now provide a highly effective vaccine to help protect the citizens of Switzerland.”

The Swiss Federal Government has secured 7.5 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna. Following today’s authorization, the first deliveries are expected to begin in Switzerland in the next week.

Moderna has also received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine from regulatory authorities in the United States, Canada, Israel, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Additional authorizations are currently under review in other countries and by the World Health Organization.

To learn more about Moderna’s work on COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna, visit www.modernatx.com/COVID19.

About the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna (referred to in the U.S. as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the NIH on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, the U.S Food and Drug Administration granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, the first participants in each age cohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of the vaccine. On July 8, the Phase 2 study completed enrolment.

