 

Marimaca Copper Corp. 2021 Exploration Program Starts and Drill Rigs Mobilized

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to announce the mobilization of drilling contractors, the construction of the first drill pads and the commencement of construction of the infrastructure and support facilities for the 2021 exploration program across the Marimaca Copper District.

Highlights

  • Drilling support facilities are under construction to support the upcoming drilling programs encompassing the Marimaca Sulphide, Mercedes Oxide and Cindy Targets
  • Drilling contractors mobilized and drill pad construction underway for first holes at the Marimaca Sulphide Target
    °      Numerous deeper holes drilled at Marimaca during Phase II drilling intercepted sulphide mineralization below the Marimaca Oxide Deposit (“MOD”). Significant results previously released to the market include:
        •  42 metres averaging 0.57% CuT from 272 metres in ATR-30
        •  26 metres averaging 0.97% CuT from 178 metres in ATR-78
        •  16 metres averaging 1.4% CuT from 122 metres in ATR-79
        •  44 metres averaging 1.05% CuT from 206 metres in ATR-82
        •  26 metres averaging 0.84% CuT from 148 metres in ATR-84
        •  36 metres averaging 1.68% CuT from 84 metres in ATR-85
        •  38 metres averaging 1.04% CuT from 180 metres in ATR-93; and
        •  48 metres averaging 1.30% CuT from 78 metres in ATR-94.
    °  Several holes ended in mineralization and the sulphide zone remains open in all directions
    °      Induced Polarization (“IP”) complete, release pending processing and interpretation
  • Infrastructure construction underway at the large Mercedes Oxide Target
    °      Exploration program will expose mineralization and provide additional information with respect to oxide target
  • Geochemical sampling and mapping completed at Cindy Target, release pending assay results and interpretation
  • IP completed at both the Mercedes and Cindy Targets, release pending processing and interpretation
  • Drilling expected to commence before the end of January, first results by the end of Q1 2021

Hayden Locke, President of Marimaca Copper, commented:

