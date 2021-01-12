MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to fight COVID-19, today announced it has determined to withdraw from stockholder consideration Item 2 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2020, with respect to an increase in the number of shares of common stock authorized for issuance under the Company’s Sixth Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. As a result, the Company has determined to cancel the reconvening of its annual meeting of stockholders, which was previously adjourned solely with respect to Item 2 to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021. All other items set forth in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement were submitted to stockholder vote at the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders on December 23, 2020. The Company plans to re-evaluate the details of Item 2 in light of the recent potential addition of COVAXIN to its pipeline as well as its compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).



About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many,” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.