NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Bookings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nex T ech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual experience technologies (VXT) and services for 3D ads, eCommerce, education, conferences, and events reports:

The final audited numbers will be filed on SEDAR by March 30, 2021



NexTech attributes its 2020 massive growth to new major Fortune 1000 customer acquisitions including Amazon, Northwell Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dell, Bell Canada, Telus, Himmel GMBH, Grundfos, UNESCO, Leadiant Bioscience, Johnson and Johnson and Restaurants Canada, Ryerson University, Carnegie Mellon University plus others. The company expects that its 2021 growth will be tied to more client wins, new product rollouts as well as the expansion of services to existing customers as the demand for AR and hybrid events continues to accelerate globally.

New Key Revenue Drivers for 2021:

Its 3D-Advertising network being led by Former President of MSFT online Hareesh Achi, is expected to be one of the key new revenue drivers for the company in 2021. The ad network is currently fully operational and is expected to be integrated and driving revenue with the company's two platforms Map Dynamics and Virtual Experience Platform (VXP), in the next 30 days. Using the company’s 3D/AR ads resulted in a 300% increase in sales conversions, a 32% increase in click-through-rate (CTR) and a 23% lower cost per click than traditional 2D ads.



With these results the company expects to be able to generate substantial sponsored ad revenue at the virtual events that the company is currently hosting.

Map Dynamics, the company's recently acquired hybrid events platform, is particularly well suited to run ads as it had over 550,000 people attend 450 events in the past twelve months and in the 2019 period the company had over $50million Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) on its platform. The company is expecting a significant ramp up of events on this platform as it gets localized and converted to Japanese, Chinese, Korean and other Asian market languages in early Q1, 2021.