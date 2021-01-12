 

NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Bookings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 13:46  |  67   |   |   

3D Advertising, Augmented Reality, eCommerce, and Virtual Events Revenue Driving Transformational Growth for Company

  • Q4 Record Bookings of $7.3M +275%
  • 2020 Fiscal Year Sees Record Bookings of $20.01M +235%
  • Estimates $50-$60M in Booking for 2021
  • Serving 1,000 customers in 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) and virtual experience technologies (VXT) and services for 3D ads, eCommerce, education, conferences, and events reports:

  • Q4 bookings of $7.3million +275% over the same period last year
  • 2020 bookings of $20.01million +235% over the same period last year
  • The final audited numbers will be filed on SEDAR by March 30, 2021

NexTech attributes its 2020 massive growth to new major Fortune 1000 customer acquisitions including Amazon, Northwell Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dell, Bell Canada, Telus, Himmel GMBH, Grundfos, UNESCO, Leadiant Bioscience, Johnson and Johnson and Restaurants Canada, Ryerson University, Carnegie Mellon University plus others. The company expects that its 2021 growth will be tied to more client wins, new product rollouts as well as the expansion of services to existing customers as the demand for AR and hybrid events continues to accelerate globally.

New Key Revenue Drivers for 2021:
Its 3D-Advertising network being led by Former President of MSFT online Hareesh Achi, is expected to be one of the key new revenue drivers for the company in 2021. The ad network is currently fully operational and is expected to be integrated and driving revenue with the company's two platforms Map Dynamics and Virtual Experience Platform (VXP), in the next 30 days. Using the company’s 3D/AR ads resulted in a 300% increase in sales conversions, a 32% increase in click-through-rate (CTR) and a 23% lower cost per click than traditional 2D ads.

With these results the company expects to be able to generate substantial sponsored ad revenue at the virtual events that the company is currently hosting.

Map Dynamics, the company's recently acquired hybrid events platform, is particularly well suited to run ads as it had over 550,000 people attend 450 events in the past twelve months and in the 2019 period the company had over $50million Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) on its platform. The company is expecting a significant ramp up of events on this platform as it gets localized and converted to Japanese, Chinese, Korean and other Asian market languages in early Q1, 2021.

Seite 1 von 6


NexTech AR Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 4th Quarter and Full Year 2020 Bookings 3D Advertising, Augmented Reality, eCommerce, and Virtual Events Revenue Driving Transformational Growth for CompanyQ4 Record Bookings of $7.3M +275%2020 Fiscal Year Sees Record Bookings of $20.01M +235%Estimates $50-$60M in Booking for 2021Serving …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
NexTech Hires Former President of Microsoft Online Inc. Hareesh Achi as President of its 3D/AR Advertising Network
04.01.21
NexTech Increases its Treasury Bitcoin Holdings to $4million
29.12.20
NexTech To Buy $2million in Bitcoin with Treasury
23.12.20
NexTech Launches Groundbreaking AR Human Hologram Marketing Platform “Genie in a Bottle” for “TruLyfe” Supplement Line
21.12.20
NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 250,000 Shares of Company Stock, Announces Major New Hires
17.12.20
NexTech to Supply Augmented Reality Experiences and Live Streaming Video to the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Global Mining Industry at CIM 2021 Convention + Expo
15.12.20
NexTech AR to Uplist to the NEO Exchange, Canada’s Innovative Senior Exchange

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:55 Uhr
74
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?