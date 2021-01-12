PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Core Banking Solutions Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises [SMEs]), Type (Enterprise Customer Solutions, Loans, Deposits, and Others), and End User (Banks, Credit Unions & Community Banks, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global core banking solutions industry was estimated at $9.85 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $28.78 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

- Rise in adoption of core banking technology and numerous benefits associated with core banking solutions fuel the growth of the global core banking solutions market

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in adoption of core banking technology and numerous benefits associated with core banking solutions fuel the growth of the global core banking solutions market. Also, growth in mergers & acquisitions among banks & financial institutions across various regions and untapped potential of emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for core banking solution providers in the future.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to increase in use and adoption of digitalized financial services across the globe, which in turn has impacted the global core banking solutions market positively.

At the same time, the core banking solutions have also helped financial organizations maintain important business operations and sustain in the market during this adverse situation.

The solution segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global core banking solutions market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. This is attributed to the fact that banks & financial institutions are implementing solutions with better technology capabilities in order to improve their business operations. The services segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. This is because it helps in meeting customers demand to the fullest.