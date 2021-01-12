 

MediClin AG: The Board of Management of MEDICLIN will be expanded - Dr. York Dhein will join on April 1st, 2021

MediClin AG: The Board of Management of MEDICLIN will be expanded - Dr. York Dhein will join on April 1st, 2021

12.01.2021
Offenburg, January 12, 2021

The Board of Management of MEDICLIN will be expanded -
Dr. York Dhein will join on April 1st, 2021

In its meeting on January 11, 2021, the Supervisory Board of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft appointed Dr. med. York Dhein as additional member to the Management Board of MEDICLIN AG.

The 54-year-old is a specialist in internal medicine and, after working in a clinic, worked for a large company health insurance fund for several years, last as head of care and contract management. This was followed by five years as a consultant in the health care business of an international management consulting company. Since 2013 he has been a member of the board and later chairman of the board of Johannesbad Holding SE & Co. KG, a family-run group of companies with a clear profile as a health service provider with a focus on rehabilitation.

York Dhein stands up for a stronger position of rehabilitation in the health sector for years. He has an excellent branch network and is involved in the board of the VPKA (Association of Private Hospitals) Bavaria.

The Management Board welcomes the reinforcement in the top management of MEDICLIN. The demands on the health system will increase significantly in the future, and with it the challenges in the largest segment of MEDICLIN, the post-acute segment.

About MEDICLIN AG (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN has around 8,500 beds / care places and employs about 10,500 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and the subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual and personal needs.

MEDICLIN - A company of the Asklepios Group.


