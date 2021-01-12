 

Step Inside the Home of the Future – Virtually – at P&G’s CES 2021 LifeLab Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 14:02  |  65   |   |   

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today launched its new P&G LifeLab Everyday virtual experience at the first, all-virtual Consumer Electronic Show. This immersive platform, available to virtual CES attendees and members of the public, blends digital exploration with virtual reality to showcase how innovations and technologies inspired by deep consumer understanding can impact the everyday lives of 5 billion people around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005054/en/

P&G launched its new P&G LifeLab Everyday virtual experience, which blends digital exploration with virtual reality to showcase how innovations and technologies inspired by deep consumer understanding can impact the everyday lives of 5 billion people around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

P&G launched its new P&G LifeLab Everyday virtual experience, which blends digital exploration with virtual reality to showcase how innovations and technologies inspired by deep consumer understanding can impact the everyday lives of 5 billion people around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)

“In an era of mass disruption, consumers are increasingly relying on trusted, superior performing products to support their everyday lives,” said Marc Pritchard, P&G Chief Brand Officer. “Our virtual P&G LifeLab Everyday demonstrates how technology fuels innovative products and how we are keeping ahead of this transformation, creating brands that make life a little bit easier, and the future a little bit brighter, each and every day.”

Visitors to the P&G LifeLab Everyday will be able to create an avatar in order to enter the virtual platform. As an avatar, visitors can explore the LifeLab exhibit and interact virtually with a range of technologies and innovations for the home and for our planet, as well as see videos and presentations about the future of consumer-inspired innovation, including:

  • Oral-B iO, the toothbrush that reimagines brushing from the inside out with breakthrough innovative features and designs that will elevate your expectations in experience and performance. Its frictionless magnetic drive and reinvented brush head combines oscillating, rotating bristles with micro-vibrations for a professional clean feel every day.
  • EC30: The cleaner way to clean. EC30 reimagined clean to make it more sustainable than traditional liquids, by removing the water, focusing on essential chemistry only, and cutting out the plastic packaging. The magical swatch activates in seconds with water, to transform a powerful lather that cuts through all of life’s tough messes.
  • Febreze Fade Defy Plug Air Freshener, the first mass plug-in with built-in microchip technology that digitally controls how much scent is released based on extensive consumer research to determine the optimum scent release and intensity. So, it stays First Day Fresh for a full 50 days!1 Plus, it has an LED light that lights up when it’s time for a refill.
  • Microban 24, a revolution in home sanitizing that keeps surfaces protected from the spread and growth of bacteria for 24 hours, when used as directed, even after multiple touches2.
  • Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray, which allows you to clean as you cook to stay ahead of the mess. The spray-activated suds eliminate the need for soaking by clinging to food soils, and cleaning baked on grease 5x faster3, so all you need to do is SPRAY, WIPE, and RINSE your dishes clean.
  • The 50-Liter Home Coalition, a recently launched effort spearheaded by P&G that works across industries and organizations to create sustainable solutions using technology and policy to reinvent the way water is used at home and within the wider urban water system, with the goal of addressing urban water scarcity.

The P&G LifeLab Everyday also offers the Connect with P&G Bar, where partners and entrepreneurs are welcome to share their latest ideas and inspirations with experts in technology and innovation at P&G. Potential recruits interested in working at P&G can explore opportunities by speaking to representatives of the Company's Talent Supply Organization at the Work with Us Bar.

Seite 1 von 2
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Step Inside the Home of the Future – Virtually – at P&G’s CES 2021 LifeLab Experience The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today launched its new P&G LifeLab Everyday virtual experience at the first, all-virtual Consumer Electronic Show. This immersive platform, available to virtual CES attendees and members of the public, blends …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend
03:26 Uhr
Mit Oral-B iO legt Oral-B die Macht, die Gesundheit zu kontrollieren, in die Hände der Verbraucher und zeigt dies in einer virtuellen Erfahrung auf der Consumer Electronics Show 2021
11.01.21
P&G möchte bis 2030 zwei Milliarden Menschen zu gesunder Mundhygiene anregen
11.01.21
Oral-B’s Virtual Experience at 2021 Consumer Electronics Show Puts the Power to Control Health in Consumers’ Hands with the Oral-B iO
11.01.21
P&G Commits to Enable 2 Billion People to Adopt Healthy Oral Care Habits by 2030
05.01.21
Always and Walmart Are Teaming Up With Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez to Support Girls in Sports, Because Sports Help Shape Who She’ll Become
23.12.20
P&G to Webcast Discussion of Second Quarter 20/21 Earnings Results on January 20
17.12.20
P&G Commits to 2,021 Acts of Good in 2021 and Inspires Millions Through Lead With Love Campaign

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
108
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?