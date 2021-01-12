Trialbee Partners with LiveRamp to Scale Reach for Patient Recruitment in Clinical Trials

“This is an exciting time for Trialbee as well as for patient recruitment in general. Our partnership with LiveRamp is the first of its kind, allowing us to connect healthcare and consumer data to significantly scale patient recruitment efforts to a much larger, targeted and anonymized audience of potential patients,” said Lollo Eriksson, CSO of Trialbee. “This collaboration will also allow us to engage patients throughout the entire study, providing valuable insight into the patient trial journey allowing us to tweak and optimize the process as needed to ensure the best possible recruitment, engagement and retention outcomes.”

Trialbee, a leading global technology provider for patient matching and engagement in clinical trials, today announced a partnership with LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, to find a pool of potential trial participants and then engage them for clinical trials in a privacy-centric way. Trialbee will leverage LiveRamp’s Identity Infrastructure and network of data providers to identify and reach potential clinical trial participants and remain engaged with those participants throughout their clinical trial journey. In turn, healthcare consumers will benefit from improved access to trial information and being empowered to make decisions to use clinical research as one option of care.

“Utilizing advanced data science techniques is transforming our approach to patient engagement. The ability to scale and target patient recruitment efforts optimizes the clinical development timelines and reduces the time to market. Such data-driven solutions are a true differentiator and allows for a more strategic approach to clinical study management ensuring more predictable and value-based outcomes,” said Bassem Saleh, Chief Executive Officer at TFS.

Clinical trial recruitment is one of the biggest bottlenecks in clinical research. Over 80% of regulated phase II-III clinical trials fail to meet planned enrollment targets and are delayed 6 or more months, jeopardizing data quality and development timelines. Inefficient and untargeted recruitment efforts for late stage trials cause a rise in direct operational development costs and lost revenues due to delayed time to market.

This partnership will help to avoid such inefficiencies inherent to untargeted recruitment. Trialbee will use LiveRamp’s data connectivity platform to model a seed pool for a specific trial protocol to reach a larger pool of potential participants who may be motivated to participate in a clinical trial. Trialbee will further engage with participants through the company’s unique triple qualification process, which includes online qualification and nurse panel interviews to ensure high-quality participant matches prior to study enrollment. Solutions used are released under LiveRamp’s HIPAA Compliance Program and adhere to regulatory privacy and security standards.

“LiveRamp’s mission has always been to solve data connectivity challenges in a variety of industries, with healthcare having an urgent need for privacy-first solutions to enable better health outcomes,” said Yuchen Feng, head of the health vertical at LiveRamp. “We are thrilled to partner with Trialbee and bring our expertise to the pharmaceutical industry.”

About Trialbee

Trialbee is a world leading technology provider in patient matching and engagement, empowering patients to participate in clinical trials as a care option. Founded in 2010, Trialbee has continuously innovated patient-centric technology solutions for global clinical trials. Trialbee – Dedicated to patients; driven by science; and powered by data. For more information, visit trialbee.com and contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005083/en/